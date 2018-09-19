Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/19/18)

  • PICS: Jessica Simpson shows off her growing baby bump after announcing she’s pregnant with baby #3 on INSTAGRAM 
  • Kanye West says, “I’m MOVING BACK to Chicago and I”m never leaving again.”….so what does that mean for Kim Kardashian????
  • VIDEO: Julie Chen announces she is leaving “The Talk” after her husband, CBS CEO Les Moonves, was fire over sexual misconduct allegations
  • PICS: The NY Times mixed upped Angela Bassett with Omarosa but she was fine with it
  • PICS: Pete Davidson got a tattoo of his and Ariana Grande’s new pet pig!
  • Millie Bobby Brown, 14, on her friendship with Drake, 31, “I LOVE HIM”
  • VIDEO: Sally Field says she didn’t speak to Burt Reynolds for the last 30 years of his life even though he would talk to her through the press
  • PICS: The unretouched photos of 71-year-old Susan Lucci are insane!
  • Nobody understands Antonio Banderas’ weird clapping at the Emmy’s

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
