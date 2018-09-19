Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/19/18)

- Former Sesame Street writer says Bert & Ernie were written as a LOVING GAY COUPLE but Sesame Street says NO
- Justin Bieber was busking in front of Buckingham Palace with his wife Hailey Baldwin in the crowd
- PICS: Jessica Simpson shows off her growing baby bump after announcing she’s pregnant with baby #3 on INSTAGRAM
- Kanye West says, “I’m MOVING BACK to Chicago and I”m never leaving again.”….so what does that mean for Kim Kardashian????
- VIDEO: Julie Chen announces she is leaving “The Talk” after her husband, CBS CEO Les Moonves, was fire over sexual misconduct allegations
- PICS: The NY Times mixed upped Angela Bassett with Omarosa but she was fine with it
- PICS: Pete Davidson got a tattoo of his and Ariana Grande’s new pet pig!
- Millie Bobby Brown, 14, on her friendship with Drake, 31, “I LOVE HIM”
- VIDEO: Sally Field says she didn’t speak to Burt Reynolds for the last 30 years of his life even though he would talk to her through the press
- PICS: The unretouched photos of 71-year-old Susan Lucci are insane!
- Nobody understands Antonio Banderas’ weird clapping at the Emmy’s
Whaaat is this clap from Antonio Banderas? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5wawlS0RVJ
— Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 18, 2018