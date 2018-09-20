Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/18)

- Kylie Jenner tried to claim that she tried cereal with milk for the FIRST TIME EVER….but the internet quickly called her out as a damn LIAR
last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing.
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
- Kelly Clarkson just got her own daytime TALK SHOW and will be the lead in for Ellen
- PICS: Scarlett Johansson debuts HUGE back tattoo!
- Kim Kardashian has NO PLANS TO MOVE to Chicago with Kanye West & was pissed he announced he was
- VIDEO: Remember the proposal at the Emmy’s??? People are now calling the director a hypocrite for his on stage antics!
- PICS: Ashton Kutcher ran his Tesla into a kid on his scooter!
- VIDEO: Robert Irwin tried to get Kevin Hart to hold a snake….it didn’t go well
- PICS: Ariana Grande spent her afternoon jumping in puddles!
- VIDEO: Jennifer Garner followed Reese Witherspoon’s advice on how and where to hot roller her hair & after seeing the results we all should
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend tried to steal the Property Brother’s ride home after the Emmy’s
- VIDEO: Advice from Simon Cowell helped magician Shin Lim win America’s Got Talent!
- VIDEO: Kevin Hart’s story about how Jerry Seinfeld talked him into a buying a brick oven pizza is absolutely hysterical!