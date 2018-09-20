Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/18)

  • Kelly Clarkson just got her own daytime TALK SHOW and will be the lead in for Ellen
  • PICS: Scarlett Johansson debuts HUGE back tattoo!
  • Kim Kardashian has NO PLANS TO MOVE to Chicago with Kanye West & was pissed he announced he was
  • VIDEO: Remember the proposal at the Emmy’s??? People are now calling the director a hypocrite for his on stage antics!
  • PICS: Ashton Kutcher ran his Tesla into a kid on his scooter!
  • VIDEO: Robert Irwin tried to get Kevin Hart to hold a snake….it didn’t go well

  • PICS: Ariana Grande spent her afternoon jumping in puddles!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Garner followed Reese Witherspoon’s advice on how and where to hot roller her hair & after seeing the results we all should
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend tried to steal the Property Brother’s ride home after the Emmy’s
  • VIDEO: Advice from Simon Cowell helped magician Shin Lim win America’s Got Talent!
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart’s story about how Jerry Seinfeld talked him into a buying a brick oven pizza is absolutely hysterical!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.