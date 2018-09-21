Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/21/18)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting a PRENUP!

Kris Jenner reveals that she helped deliver Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian is GROSSED OUT.

PICS: Meghan Markle’s mother and Prince Harry attended her cookbook event and Harry was CAUGHT sneaking food!

VIDEO: Jack Black got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and calls Donald Trump a piece of sh*t!!!

PICS: Carrie Underwood was also honored with her own Walk of Fame star and brought along her ADORABLE 3 year-old son for his first public appearance! He’s too cute!

VIDEO: Nick Cannon responds to Kanye West calling him disrespectful… He even tells Kanye “Welcome back from the sunken place”… the beef between these two is getting HEATED.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend of 2 years, Joe Alwyn, FINALLY opens up about their relationship and what it’s like dating a huge star.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish is PREGNANT with her second child!