The MOViN 92.5 Street Team and On-Air Mason showed up to the Floor & Decor Grand Opening in Everett! There was tons of awesome prizes being given away here, we handed out swag from our Prize Wheel, a nearby food truck handed out free burgers, and the store held a drawing for up to a million dollars! Thanks for making this event a blast, and if you took a photo with us it’ll be right in this gallery.