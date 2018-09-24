Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/24/18)

  • Cardi B will only play the Super Bowl Halftime Show with MAROON 5 if she gets a SOLO SET
  • PICS: North West made her runway debut in LA …while her brother Saint threw out the FIRST PITCH with Kanye at the Chicago White Sox game

View this post on Instagram

Work it North😻

A post shared by KYLIE JENNER♥️ (@kyliezhighlight) on

  • PICS: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson got matching tattoos that say  “mille tendresse” on the back of their necks…it means “a thousand tendernesses” and it’s from the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
  • VIDEO: In the Vietnamese version of “The Bachelor” one of the female contestants ran off with another female contestant during the rose ceremony!
  • PICS: Demi Lovato spotted out in public during a rehab outing looking happy
  • VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown made a surprise performance at Maroon 5’s concert
  • Ellen Pompeo may be leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” after 16 YEARS
  • PICS: Alex Trebek shaved his beard to keep his wife happy
  • VIDEO: Nick Lachey singing 98 Degrees’ “I Do (Cherish You)” to his 3 year old daughter Brooklyn
  • VIDEO: Salma Hayek let her 11-year-old daughter cut her hair
  • VIDEO: Hilary Duff confronts a paparazzi that followed her from her son’s soccer game to her sister’s house
  • Justin Theroux talks about his split from Jennifer Aniston, “it was kind of the most GENTLE SEPARATION, in that there was no animosity”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.