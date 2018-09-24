Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/24/18)

- Cardi B will only play the Super Bowl Halftime Show with MAROON 5 if she gets a SOLO SET
- PICS: North West made her runway debut in LA …while her brother Saint threw out the FIRST PITCH with Kanye at the Chicago White Sox game
- PICS: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson got matching tattoos that say “mille tendresse” on the back of their necks…it means “a thousand tendernesses” and it’s from the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
- VIDEO: In the Vietnamese version of “The Bachelor” one of the female contestants ran off with another female contestant during the rose ceremony!
- PICS: Demi Lovato spotted out in public during a rehab outing looking happy
- VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown made a surprise performance at Maroon 5’s concert
- Ellen Pompeo may be leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” after 16 YEARS
- PICS: Alex Trebek shaved his beard to keep his wife happy
- VIDEO: Nick Lachey singing 98 Degrees’ “I Do (Cherish You)” to his 3 year old daughter Brooklyn
- VIDEO: Salma Hayek let her 11-year-old daughter cut her hair
- VIDEO: Hilary Duff confronts a paparazzi that followed her from her son’s soccer game to her sister’s house
- Justin Theroux talks about his split from Jennifer Aniston, “it was kind of the most GENTLE SEPARATION, in that there was no animosity”