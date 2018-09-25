https://www.bigstockphoto.com/search/?contributor=kathclick

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/25/18)

  • Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram & she announced she’s taking a social media break!
  • Kevin Federline just got MORE MONEY than he even asked for from Britney Spears in their fight over child support…she’s dishing out over $110,000 a month!
  • VIDEO: Did Ariana Grande adopt Mac Miller’s super cute dog? And Pete Davidson is getting DEATH THREATS for being engaged to Ariana Grande!
  • Chrissy Teigen says her and John Legend DEFINITELY had sex on their first date
  • PICS: The first pics from the upcoming live action Dora The Explorer!
  • VIDEO: 7-year-old little girl sings the National Anthem & blows everyone away!
  • VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne says her and Ozzy only have sex on “special occasions” if you wanted to know
  • A guy PISTOL WHIPPED his friend after they got in an argument about a Bruno Mars song
  • VIDEO: Cher was asked who she’d like to do a duet with…her answer was “not Madonna”
  • Tom Hanks’ mother-in-law didn’t initially APPROVE OF HIM when he was dating Rita 30 years ago!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
