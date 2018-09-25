Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/25/18)

- Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram & she announced she’s taking a social media break!
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
- Kevin Federline just got MORE MONEY than he even asked for from Britney Spears in their fight over child support…she’s dishing out over $110,000 a month!
- VIDEO: Did Ariana Grande adopt Mac Miller’s super cute dog? And Pete Davidson is getting DEATH THREATS for being engaged to Ariana Grande!
- Chrissy Teigen says her and John Legend DEFINITELY had sex on their first date
- PICS: The first pics from the upcoming live action Dora The Explorer!
- VIDEO: 7-year-old little girl sings the National Anthem & blows everyone away!
- VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne says her and Ozzy only have sex on “special occasions” if you wanted to know
- A guy PISTOL WHIPPED his friend after they got in an argument about a Bruno Mars song
- VIDEO: Cher was asked who she’d like to do a duet with…her answer was “not Madonna”
- Tom Hanks’ mother-in-law didn’t initially APPROVE OF HIM when he was dating Rita 30 years ago!