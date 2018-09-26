Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/26/18)

  • PICS: Chris Hemsworth is building a new Australian home & it’s so big it looks like shopping mall…..neighbors are pissed
  • VIDEO: Is Meghan Markle speaking with a British accent???? Twitter is freaking out over the latest video
  • VIDEO: The “Fantastic Beasts 2” trailer is out & it confirms a fan-favorite Harry Potter theory
  • VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris & James Corden deliver “Happy Birthday” singing telegram to a woman…but it turns out not to be her birthday
  • VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale goes all singing Prince’s “Kiss” in the car!
  • Damn. That is 3 generations of seriously amazing abs

That three generational thing✨

  • Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 YEARS IN PRISON, fined $25,000 & a “sexually violent predator”
  • Lil Xan says he was HOSPITALIZED for eating too many flaming hot Cheetos
  • Gina Rodriguez has a HEALTH SCARE after eating blueberries backstage at “The Talk” because she’s allergic!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
