Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/26/18)

- Tristan Thompson is already CHEATING on Khloe Kardashian again???? He was spotted at a LA club groping a brunette
- Heidi Klum just teased her HALLOWEEN COSTUME!!! What do you think she’s going to be????
- PICS: Chris Hemsworth is building a new Australian home & it’s so big it looks like shopping mall…..neighbors are pissed
- VIDEO: Is Meghan Markle speaking with a British accent???? Twitter is freaking out over the latest video
- VIDEO: The “Fantastic Beasts 2” trailer is out & it confirms a fan-favorite Harry Potter theory
- VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris & James Corden deliver “Happy Birthday” singing telegram to a woman…but it turns out not to be her birthday
- VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale goes all singing Prince’s “Kiss” in the car!
- Damn. That is 3 generations of seriously amazing abs
- Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 YEARS IN PRISON, fined $25,000 & a “sexually violent predator”
- Lil Xan says he was HOSPITALIZED for eating too many flaming hot Cheetos
- Gina Rodriguez has a HEALTH SCARE after eating blueberries backstage at “The Talk” because she’s allergic!