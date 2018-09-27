Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/27/18)

- VIDEO: Christina Aguilera helps a fan propose! (go to the 6:00 mark!)
- PICS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom make their red carpet debut as a couple!!
- PICS: Nicki Minaj just made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton Instagram official!
- VIDEO: Meet the youngest female rapper ever signed to a major label….11-year-old Lay Lay
- Rashida Jones had a BABY BOY last month and was able to keep it quiet
- VIDEO: Cardi B sings a song from the Disney show “Even Stevens”
- PICS: The horror film “Child’s Play” is getting a reboot & Chucky looks super freaky!
- VIDEO: Naomi Campbell just threw crazy shade at Kendall Jenner
- Jennifer Lopez out here proving that muscles are damn sexy!
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas