Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/27/18)

  • VIDEO: Christina Aguilera helps a fan propose! (go to the 6:00 mark!)

  • PICS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom make their red carpet debut as a couple!!
  • PICS: Nicki Minaj just made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton Instagram official!
  • VIDEO: Meet the youngest female rapper ever signed to a major label….11-year-old Lay Lay
  • Rashida Jones had a BABY BOY last month and was able to keep it quiet
  • VIDEO: Cardi B sings a song from the Disney show “Even Stevens”
  • PICS: The horror film “Child’s Play” is getting a reboot & Chucky looks super freaky!
  • VIDEO: Naomi Campbell just threw crazy shade at Kendall Jenner
  • Jennifer Lopez out here proving that muscles are damn sexy!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
