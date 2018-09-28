Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/18)

- Will Smith is back in the rap game! What do you think?
- Cher is already planning for retirement saying, “It can be exhausting being Cher”.
- The 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy premiered last night! Need a recap of the drama?
- Season 5 of How To Get Away With Murder also premiered last night. Need a recap of who’s dead now?
- VIDEO: Cardi B hilariously talks about getting a “titty renovation” after giving birth to baby Kulture.
*CAUTION: NSFW – Language*
- Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Roger Matthews are splitting after three years as husband and wife.
- VIDEO: Pete Davidson talks about how he and Ariana Grande got their pet pig “Piggy Smallz”
- PICS: Lil Wayne FINALLY dropped “Tha Carter V” and Twitter can’t handle it!