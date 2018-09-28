kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/18)

  • Will Smith is back in the rap game! What do you think?

*CAUTION: NSFW – Language*

  • Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Roger Matthews are splitting after three years as husband and wife.
  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson talks about how he and Ariana Grande got their pet pig “Piggy Smallz”
  • PICS: Lil Wayne FINALLY dropped “Tha Carter V” and Twitter can’t handle it!
