Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/1/18)

- NSFW VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan accuses a homeless family of trafficking their child, tries to take the kid & then gets punched by the mom [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- Cardi B turned herself into POLICE over strip club fight
- Pete Davidson talked about his engagement to Ariana Grande on SNL
- VIDEO: Kanye West went on a rant about his conspiracy theory about Democrats & how much he loves Trump during his “SNL” performance…they obviously didn’t air it
- PICS: Steven Spielberg, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Jerry Seinfeld, and Cameron Diaz and more were all at Gwyneth Patlrow’s wedding to Brad Falchuk….and the FIRST PHOTO of the married couple is super sweet
- VIDEO: Serena Williams sings “I Touch Myself” as part of a new breast cancer awareness campaign!
- VIDEO: Media mogul Ted Turner gives an interview to discuss having dementia & forgets the name of his own disease
- PICS: Blake Lively posted a sexy pic where she turns the tables on gender roles
- PICS: Savannah Guthrie has been doing Keto for 7 weeks & hasn’t lost a pound!
- “SNL” opened with Matt Damon playing Brett Kavanaugh