Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/2/18)

- Netflix is going to do a CHOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE episode of “Black Mirror” and it’s going to be amazing!
- VIDEO: Post Malone got his rap name from an internet “MY RAP NAME” GENERATOR
- PICS: G-Eazy & Halsey are on a romantic Italian vacation & the pics are soooooo dreamy
- VIDEO: Kanye West actually got into a fight with Kim Kardashian because she got him the wrong color band aid
- VIDEO: Shaq’s New Chicken Show looks as ridiculous as we want! It’ll be on Facebook & we actually can’t wait!
- People Magazine is saying that Lindsay Lohan is still DRINKING HEAVILY & “hasn’t changed” after that bizarre video of her trying to take a woman’s kids
- VIDEO: NBA star Kyrie Irving apologizes for saying the world is flat
- Bradley Cooper once lost a role because they told him he “wasn’t [EFFABLE]”
- Emma Stone opens up about her struggle with anxiety & PANIC ATTACKS
- Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are back to GUSHING over each other on social media
- PICS: A British tabloid tried to predict what Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s babies will look like….and they are terrifying
- PICS: Paul McCartney was riding his bike & happened upon a wedding so of course had to congratulate the couple!