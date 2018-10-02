Credit: porover | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/2/18)

  • VIDEO: Kanye West actually got into a fight with Kim Kardashian because she got him the wrong color band aid
  • VIDEO: Shaq’s New Chicken Show looks as ridiculous as we want! It’ll be on Facebook & we actually can’t wait!
  • People Magazine is saying that Lindsay Lohan is still DRINKING HEAVILY & “hasn’t changed” after that bizarre video of her trying to take a woman’s kids
  • VIDEO: NBA star Kyrie Irving apologizes for saying the world is flat
  • Bradley Cooper once lost a role because they told him he “wasn’t [EFFABLE]”
  • Emma Stone opens up about her struggle with anxiety & PANIC ATTACKS 
  • Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are back to GUSHING over each other on social media
  • PICS: A British tabloid tried to predict what Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s babies will look like….and they are terrifying
  • PICS: Paul McCartney was riding his bike & happened upon a wedding so of course had to congratulate the couple!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
