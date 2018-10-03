Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/3/18)

  • The first trailer for “The Conners” is out & it makes no mention of Roseanne

  • It’s true! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did get married WITHOUT A PRENUP!
  • PICS: The internet is amazed that Harrison Ford is the only actor who’s face can be happy & sad at the same time!!!!
  • VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen opens up on GMA about her past suicidal thoughts in hopes to help others
  • Johnny Depp has an assistant cross out all HEALTH WARNINGS on his tobacco products so he doesn’t have to see them
  • Chris Hemsworth says he feels “GROSS” about his wealth & doesn’t want his kids growing up feeling privileged….he also covers #MeToo and his fight for gender equality
  • Kim Kardashian confirms she APPROVES every scene that makes it on KUWTK
  • Ruby Rose is the celebrity most likely to give your computer A VIRUS if you search her
  • Demi Lovato’s younger sister discusses Demi’s recovery,  “She’s working really hard on her SOBRIETY and we’re all so incredibly proud of her.”
  • Sharon Osbourne leaves the UK X Factor after saying KID CONTESTANTS SUCK
  • Chris Evans, Zoë Kravitz, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, and Chadwick Bosemann talk about the first time they did it…

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
