Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/3/18)

- The first trailer for “The Conners” is out & it makes no mention of Roseanne
- It’s true! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did get married WITHOUT A PRENUP!
- PICS: The internet is amazed that Harrison Ford is the only actor who’s face can be happy & sad at the same time!!!!
- VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen opens up on GMA about her past suicidal thoughts in hopes to help others
- Johnny Depp has an assistant cross out all HEALTH WARNINGS on his tobacco products so he doesn’t have to see them
- Chris Hemsworth says he feels “GROSS” about his wealth & doesn’t want his kids growing up feeling privileged….he also covers #MeToo and his fight for gender equality
- Kim Kardashian confirms she APPROVES every scene that makes it on KUWTK
- Ruby Rose is the celebrity most likely to give your computer A VIRUS if you search her
- Demi Lovato’s younger sister discusses Demi’s recovery, “She’s working really hard on her SOBRIETY and we’re all so incredibly proud of her.”
- Sharon Osbourne leaves the UK X Factor after saying KID CONTESTANTS SUCK
- Chris Evans, Zoë Kravitz, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, and Chadwick Bosemann talk about the first time they did it…