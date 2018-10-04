Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/4/18)

  • PICS: Cardi B’s baby is photographed for the first time chilling on a balcony while her mom takes pics of her!
  • Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are about to get ENGAGED?!?!?!
  • A crazy Drew Barrymore interview in EgyptAir Magazine went viral because it was too weird to be real! Turns out it was TOTALLY FAKE but the airline is still standing behind it!
  • Lindsay Lohan celebrated “Mean Girls” Day with her brother

  • PICS: Congrats to Kate Hudson who just had her 3rd baby! Rani (pronounced “Ronnie”) Rose Hudson Fujikawa….named after her boyfriend’s late father Ron Fujikawa
  • Kim Kardashian FINALLY apologized for bragging about being called anorexic
  • Kanye West goes on rant during art school visit, “Leave Elon Musk the F—- ALONE!”
  • Damon Wayans is QUITTING the show “Lethal Weapon” after the 13th show stating, “I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.”
  • PICS: Forest Whitaker’s brother Kenn, who is also an actor, that looks exactly like him!
  • Christian Bale is totally unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in new movie “Vice”

