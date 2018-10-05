Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/5/18)

- Amy Schumer was ARRESTED while protesting Kavanaugh! Emily Ratajkowsk was also ARRESTED and the women will face a $50 fine
MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd
— Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen did “Hot Ones” and the hot wings actually landed her in the doctor’s office!
- PICS: Nicki Minaj new line of merch is brutally mocking Cardi B….this is out of hand!
- Chris Evans is officially done playing CAPTAIN AMERICA because “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”
- LISTEN: Halsey’s new song is definitely about her breakup with G-Eazy
- VIDEO: Will Smith & Jaden Smith showed up at a Target to stock the shelves with their new Just Water brand & attempted to start the #PiggybackChallenge
- Lady Gaga discusses TRAUMA and how she believes Dr. Ford
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian shared an emotional Instagram post & people are confused
- Ben Affleck finished 40 days of rehab and is now in outpatient treatment READ HIS STATEMENT HERE
- PICS: Reese Witherspoon & her husband dressed up like animals to surprise their son’s elementary school
- PICS: Heidi Klum went Halloween shopping & basically cleared out the entire store
- Who’s excited to see “A Star is Born”???? Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga singing “Shallow”