Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/5/18)

  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen did “Hot Ones” and the hot wings actually landed her in the doctor’s office!
  • PICS: Nicki Minaj new line of merch is brutally mocking Cardi B….this is out of hand!
  • Chris Evans is officially done playing CAPTAIN AMERICA because “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”
  • LISTEN: Halsey’s new song is definitely about her breakup with G-Eazy
  • VIDEO: Will Smith & Jaden Smith showed up at a Target to stock the shelves with their new Just Water brand & attempted to start the #PiggybackChallenge
  • Lady Gaga discusses TRAUMA and how she believes Dr. Ford
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian shared an emotional Instagram post & people are confused
  • Ben Affleck finished 40 days of rehab and is now in outpatient treatment READ HIS STATEMENT HERE
  • PICS: Reese Witherspoon & her husband dressed up like animals to surprise their son’s elementary school
  • PICS: Heidi Klum went Halloween shopping & basically cleared out the entire store
  • Who’s excited to see “A Star is Born”???? Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga singing “Shallow”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
