The Seahawks played the Rams at Century Link Field, but before the game MOViN 92.5 was getting everyone hyped for the game! Mason, DJ Pat Nasty, DJ Henski, and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team was out having a great time with Seahawks fans giving out awesome swag items, doing Seahawks trivia with prizes, and taking pictures with the Seahawks fat heads! Did you stop by? If you did, you can find your photo below!