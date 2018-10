Apply To Be The Next ‘Brooke and Jubal in the Morning’ INTERN!

Do you have an interest in working in radio? Do you want Jubal to say “Hi” to you just once? Look no further, we’re hiring for our NEXT SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN!

Fun things include:

Working on Brooke & Jubal’s Snapchat and Instagram

Complimenting Brooke on her “really cool” outfits

Editing audio

Writing for the show

Maybe even going out and recording audio with Jose (that’s a good thing)!

Click here to apply!