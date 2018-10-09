Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/9/18)

  • PICS: Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson threw a birthday party with blue and pink balloons & everyone thought they were pregnant having a gender reveal party!
  • PICS: Cardi B responds to Nicki Minaj’s shady merchandise by getting a tattoo all about their beef! This has too stop!
  • Ed Sheeran sings Bruno Mars “Happy Birthday” and it’s amazing!
  • Khloe Kardashian has CANCELLED her move to Cleveland and things between her and Tristan Thompson are not good
  • Kanye West is having lunch with Trump at the WHITE HOUSE today
  • PICS: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner got matching Disney tattoos
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen washing her kids in the sink and a bucket is the cutest thing you’ll see all day!
  • Did Katy Perry just subtly THROW SHADE at Lady Gaga and “A Star is Born”
  • VIDEO: Meghan McCain returns to “The View” following her dad’s death
  • Selena Gomez is SECRETLY GOING to the AMAs?!?!?!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.