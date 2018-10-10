Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/18)

  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift becomes most awarded American Music Awards artist of all time & then tells everyone to go vote Nov. 6th!!! Watch THE VIDEO of her open the AMA’s with “I Did Something Bad” that was actually CENSORED!
  • VIDEO: Everyone is accusing Mariah Carey of lip syncing last night….but the men hidden in her dress was still impressive!
  • PICS: Best & worst looks from the AMA’s red carpet….shoulder pads, florescence & leather face masks OH MY!
  • Kaley Cuoco on if her husband left her,  “If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d BE FINE.  And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”
  • A-Rod watching Jennifer Lopez PERFORM at the 2018 AMAs is definitely #RelationshipGoals

  • XXXTentacion won AMA’s Favorite Album – Soul/R&B POSTHUMOUSLY and his mom gave the acceptance speech
  • VIDEO: Panic! at the Disco performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the AMA’s from Australia & it was legendary!!!
  • Have you heard that NKOTB is TOURING with Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature & Salt-N-Pepa
  • PICS: And Kylie Jenner is back to get her lips very, very filled
  • PICS: Here’s the first look at Ruby Rose as CW’s Batwoman!
  • Celebrities read mean tweets….music edition!

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
