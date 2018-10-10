Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/18)

- VIDEO: Taylor Swift becomes most awarded American Music Awards artist of all time & then tells everyone to go vote Nov. 6th!!! Watch THE VIDEO of her open the AMA’s with “I Did Something Bad” that was actually CENSORED!
- VIDEO: Everyone is accusing Mariah Carey of lip syncing last night….but the men hidden in her dress was still impressive!
- PICS: Best & worst looks from the AMA’s red carpet….shoulder pads, florescence & leather face masks OH MY!
- Kaley Cuoco on if her husband left her, “If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d BE FINE. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”
- A-Rod watching Jennifer Lopez PERFORM at the 2018 AMAs is definitely #RelationshipGoals
A. Rod watching @JLo on the #AMAs stage pic.twitter.com/F8nEsND8hU
— Mark Sundstrom (@106th) October 10, 2018
- XXXTentacion won AMA’s Favorite Album – Soul/R&B POSTHUMOUSLY and his mom gave the acceptance speech
- VIDEO: Panic! at the Disco performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the AMA’s from Australia & it was legendary!!!
- Have you heard that NKOTB is TOURING with Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature & Salt-N-Pepa
- PICS: And Kylie Jenner is back to get her lips very, very filled
- PICS: Here’s the first look at Ruby Rose as CW’s Batwoman!
- Celebrities read mean tweets….music edition!