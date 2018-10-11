Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/18)

  • Selena Gomez had an “EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN” in the hospital and is now seeking mental health treatment
  • Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard respond to a TABLOID REPORT about their kinky sex….“Id love to comment, but its hard to talk with this ball gag in!”
  • VIDEO: South Park just took shots at The Simpsons calling them racist and using #CancelTheSimpsons
  • PICS: Taylor Swift threw an epic AMAs after party!
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted BARELY SPEAKING during a dinner date…trouble in paradise?
  • VIDEO: Dua Lipa pranked Jimmy Kimmel by waking up in bed with him!

  • Jennifer Garner is doing great and DATING AGAIN
  • PICS: All the celebs, from Chrissy Teigen to Anna Kendrick, are going to the LA haunted house called Creep LA: Awake
  • Oprah WebMD’d herself & instantly thought she was DYING….like we all do
  • VIDEOS: Steelers fans are upset that Snoop Dogg is now rooting for the Cleveland Browns

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
