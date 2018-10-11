Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/18)

- Selena Gomez had an “EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN” in the hospital and is now seeking mental health treatment
- Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard respond to a TABLOID REPORT about their kinky sex….“Id love to comment, but its hard to talk with this ball gag in!”
- VIDEO: South Park just took shots at The Simpsons calling them racist and using #CancelTheSimpsons
- PICS: Taylor Swift threw an epic AMAs after party!
- Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted BARELY SPEAKING during a dinner date…trouble in paradise?
- VIDEO: Dua Lipa pranked Jimmy Kimmel by waking up in bed with him!
- Jennifer Garner is doing great and DATING AGAIN
- PICS: All the celebs, from Chrissy Teigen to Anna Kendrick, are going to the LA haunted house called Creep LA: Awake
- Oprah WebMD’d herself & instantly thought she was DYING….like we all do
- VIDEOS: Steelers fans are upset that Snoop Dogg is now rooting for the Cleveland Browns