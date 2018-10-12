YouTube Credit: YouTube

Alanis Morissette & James Corden update ‘Ironic’

Remember that classic era where Alanis was queen and you memorized lyrics about things you didn’t quite understand or being angry at your ex? Man. Good times.

And then that time when MTV VJ Kurt Loder called her out in an interview on because her use of the word “Ironic” in the song … just … isn’t correct, but anyway – here’s the original if you’d like to take a stroll drive down memory lane!

And now here’s the UPDATED version she sang w/ James Corden that is PERFECTLY fit for 2018 complete w/ Snapchat, Twitter, Waze, Facebook and even dating app references. And even a nod at irony itself. Enjoy!

