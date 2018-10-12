Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/12/18)

  • PICS: Another beautiful royal wedding just happened – Congratulations to newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!
  • VIDEO: Kanye was praising Donald Trump at their White House meeting
  • SPOILER ALERT: Meredith Grey’s new love interest appeared in last night’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy!
  • Jenna Dewan doesn’t care that Channing Tatum and Jessie J dating… she just wants him to be there for their daughter!
  • Melania Trump believes that she is the “most bullied person in the world”…
  • VIDEO: Jessica Simpson says that pregnancy causes the “biggest ‘O’ ever”
  • Disney released their first trailer tease of “Aladdin” and we’re SO EXCITED!

  • Cardi B posted a video thanking her fans for all the birthday love yesterday:

***WARNING: LANGUAGE NSFW***

