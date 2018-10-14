BOREALIS, A Festival Of Light (10-14-18)

It was the first annual BOREALIS, a festival of light, show at the Museum of History and Industry in South Lake Union and MOViN 92.5 was there for all of the excitement! DJ Henski and DJ Jerry Wang were there to kick off the event with music and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team were there handing out prizes on their prize wheel! There was an assortment of food trucks, light installations, and an amazing feature of light artwork! Did you go to the event and see MOViN 92.5? If you did, you can find your photo below!