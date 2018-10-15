YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/15/18)

  • Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first ROYAL BABY! She’s due in Spring 2019!
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have ended their engagement AND their relationship.
  • VIDEO: Orlando Brown has checked into rehab after an intervention from loved ones.
  • Drake has opened up about his formerly secret 1 year-old son — and also about how Kanye betrayed him.
  • VIDEO: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been looking “very much like a couple” lately… are they really dating?
  • Nick Cannon is getting a new late night show on FOX… it’s set to premiere early next year.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.