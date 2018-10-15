Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/15/18)

- Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first ROYAL BABY! She’s due in Spring 2019!
- Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have ended their engagement AND their relationship.
- VIDEO: Orlando Brown has checked into rehab after an intervention from loved ones.
- Drake has opened up about his formerly secret 1 year-old son — and also about how Kanye betrayed him.
- VIDEO: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been looking “very much like a couple” lately… are they really dating?
- Nick Cannon is getting a new late night show on FOX… it’s set to premiere early next year.