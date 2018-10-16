Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/16/18)

  • Ariana Grande gave the 3.03 carat ENGAGEMENT RING back to Pete Davidson but is keeping their pet pig…. and TMZ says Mac Miller’s death was the beginning of THE END for the couple
  • Lady Gaga confirms she is ENGAGED to her talent agent boyfriend, 49-year-old Christian Carino
  • PICS: Meghan Markle shows off a tiny baby bump for the first time since announcing her and Prince Harry are expecting this spring!
  • Drake opens up about his “BEAUTIFUL” SON, the kid’s basketball skills & his blue eyes
  • Justin Bieber feeling “CONFUSED AND CONFLICTED” after Selena Gomez’s mental health hospitalization….and sources say it was his  MARRIAGE that threw Selena Gomez, catching her off guard
  • VIDEO: Chance the Rapper goes undercover as a Lyft driver for Chicago Public Schools
  • VIDEO: Will Smith says during the hardest part of their marriage, Jada Pinkett Smith cried every morning for 45 days straight!
  • The President of Uganda asked Kim Kardashian what her JOB IS
  • VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin failed a lie detector test about Justin Bieber’s thoughts on Kendall Jenner
  • VIDEO: Gerard Butler cancels his trip to Saudi Arabia after allegations that the country murdered a journalist who was critical of the government
  • Meghan Trainor is just TEXTING her wedding invitations
  • Stacy Dash married her 4th husband after only knowing him for 10 DAYS

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
