Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/17/18)

- Tara Reid REMOVED from plane after she “flew into a rage” over a pillow, a reclined seat & her dog on the flight….see VIDEO HERE
- Cardi B has a new DISS TRACK about Nicki Minaj but it’s so savage half her team want the lyrics cut!
- Ariana SPEAKS OUT about her break up with Pete Davidson, “it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin.”
- Roseanne says her character dies from an OPIOID OVERDOSE on “The Conners”
- VIDEO: Keira Knightley won’t let her daughter watch “The Little Mermaid” or “Cinderella” because of the anti-feminist messages
- Meghan Markle made HOMEMADE BANANA BREAD for everyone on her tour
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin continue their public make out sessions around LA
- PICS: Here’s your sexy Meghan Markle costume
- VIDEO: A Bongo antelope escaped the zoo….it’s name is Taylor Swift
- Post Malone surprises fans in a record store…and he’s giving away a Bentley with a chance to ride around LA with him