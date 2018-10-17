Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/17/18)

  • Tara Reid REMOVED from plane after she “flew into a rage” over a pillow, a reclined seat & her dog on the flight….see VIDEO HERE
  • Cardi B has a new DISS TRACK about Nicki Minaj but it’s so savage half her team want the lyrics cut!
  • Ariana SPEAKS OUT about her break up with Pete Davidson, “it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin.”
  • Roseanne says her character dies from an OPIOID OVERDOSE on “The Conners”
  • VIDEO: Keira Knightley won’t let her daughter watch “The Little Mermaid” or “Cinderella” because of the anti-feminist messages
  • Meghan Markle made HOMEMADE BANANA BREAD for everyone on her tour
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin continue their public make out sessions around LA
  • PICS: Here’s your sexy Meghan Markle costume
  • VIDEO: A Bongo antelope escaped the zoo….it’s name is Taylor Swift
  • Post Malone surprises fans in a record store…and he’s giving away a Bentley with a chance to ride around LA with him

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
