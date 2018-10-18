Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/18/18)

  • VIDEO: Cardi B got real honest about giving birth to baby Kulture on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She broke my vagina”

  • PICS: Ariana Grande covered her “Pete” tattoo with a band-aid
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the MOST LIKED CELEBRITY and Kim Kardashian is the least liked….see where everyone else falls on the list
  • PICS: Taylor Swift is using her toes as your reminder to get out and vote!
  • Kristen Bell educates her daughters about the PROBLEMS WITH PRINCESS stories
  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin confirm to fans that they are in fact MARRIED
  • Don’t worry about Pete Davidson, he is “DOING FINE” and is focusing on himself post breakup
  • Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on what her dad told her at 27-years-old “You’re getting weird – you’re ACTING LIKE A D*CK
  • Sean Combs & Cassie BROKE UP after 11 years together & he’s already dating a 26 year old!
  • Looks like Jenna Dewan is DATING AGAIN after her divorce from Channing Tatum
  • “Orange is the New Black” is coming to the END and the 7th season will be the last

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
