Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/18/18)

- VIDEO: Cardi B got real honest about giving birth to baby Kulture on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She broke my vagina”
- PICS: Ariana Grande covered her “Pete” tattoo with a band-aid
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the MOST LIKED CELEBRITY and Kim Kardashian is the least liked….see where everyone else falls on the list
- PICS: Taylor Swift is using her toes as your reminder to get out and vote!
- Kristen Bell educates her daughters about the PROBLEMS WITH PRINCESS stories
- Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin confirm to fans that they are in fact MARRIED
- Don’t worry about Pete Davidson, he is “DOING FINE” and is focusing on himself post breakup
- Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on what her dad told her at 27-years-old “You’re getting weird – you’re ACTING LIKE A D*CK”
- Sean Combs & Cassie BROKE UP after 11 years together & he’s already dating a 26 year old!
- Looks like Jenna Dewan is DATING AGAIN after her divorce from Channing Tatum
- “Orange is the New Black” is coming to the END and the 7th season will be the last