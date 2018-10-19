Credit: Debby Wong | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/19/18)

  • Rihanna TURNED DOWN the Super Bowl 2019 Halftime show to support Colin Kaepernick! Will Maroon 5 do the same????
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she BEAT BREAST CANCER and healthcare “should be for all”

  • PICS: Lady Gaga shows off her $400,000 pink sapphire engagement ring
  • PICS: Karlie Kloss’ had an 80 person wedding but Taylor Swift couldn’t make it!
  • VIDEO: John Stamos cried when he was shown a picture of his baby simply because he missed him
  • PICS: Pregnant Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump on the beach with Prince Harry
  • VIDEO: “Weird Al” Yankovic and The Lonely Island just did “Carpool Karaoke”
  • NSFW VIDEO: Cardi B has a message of support for women with mustaches…but you may not want to listen at work
  • PICS: Josh Brolin, Sean Penn, Paris Jackson all got naked and posed with dead fish to discourage over fishing
  • VIDEO: ‘NSYNC’s Christ Kirkpatrick celebrated his birthday by singing “Bye Bye Bye” in a tutu
  • PICS: Amy Schumer & her hubby photobombed a couple getting engagement photos in Central Park

