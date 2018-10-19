Marshmello at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, USA on August 20, 2018.

DIY Mello Head for Halloween

If you’re going to Freaknight, or if you just want to be the world’s biggest EDM artist for Halloween, we’ve got you covered. Behold, the DIY Mello Head. $46 and some patience and you too could be Marshmello.

 

 

 

 

 

5 gallon white painters bucket: http://amzn.to/2eDyGUZ

White duck tape: http://amzn.to/2fd8rbu

White spray paint: http://amzn.to/2eISh74

Window screen: http://amzn.to/2dGB9fj

Utility knife: http://amzn.to/2dGxUEG

Total cost for this costume: About $46.00

 

Marshmallo Template http://jonathancyga.ca/MELLOHEAD_PDF.pdf

 

 

Credit: Kayla Lashae / YouTube

About Cooper

Born and raised in Seattle...no for real, in the city limits! Kennedy Catholic grad (Go Lancers) and a WSU alum (Go Cougs!) now Cooper’s a North end transplant living up in the amazingly geriatric town of Edmonds, where he is the only person under the age of 65. He’s been talking at you on the radio since 2003 and has loved every minute of it! Text him your requests during the weekend at 78592.
