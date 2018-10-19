DIY Mello Head for Halloween

If you’re going to Freaknight, or if you just want to be the world’s biggest EDM artist for Halloween, we’ve got you covered. Behold, the DIY Mello Head. $46 and some patience and you too could be Marshmello.
5 gallon white painters bucket: http://amzn.to/2eDyGUZ
White duck tape: http://amzn.to/2fd8rbu
White spray paint: http://amzn.to/2eISh74
Window screen: http://amzn.to/2dGB9fj
Utility knife: http://amzn.to/2dGxUEG
Total cost for this costume: About $46.00
Marshmallo Template http://jonathancyga.ca/MELLOHEAD_PDF.pdf