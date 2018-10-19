DIY Mello Head for Halloween

Born and raised in Seattle...no for real, in the city limits! Kennedy Catholic grad (Go Lancers) and a WSU alum (Go Cougs!) now Cooper’s a North end transplant living up in the amazingly geriatric town of Edmonds, where he is the only person under the age of 65. He’s been talking at you on the radio since 2003 and has loved every minute of it! Text him your requests during the weekend at 78592.