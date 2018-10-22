Credit: Debby Wong | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/22/18)

  • Paula Abdul fell off stage in Biloxi, Mississippi Saturday night….don’t worry, the audience helped her back up and she FINISHED THE SHOW

  • Pete Davidson breaks his silence by TELLING JOKES about his breakup with Ariana Grande, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”….and even made fun of himself for getting those 6 Ariana tattoos
  • VIDEO: Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with a bunch of insanely beautiful flowers & a live pianist for her 38th birthday!
  • Amy Schumer is BOYCOTTING THE NFL by refusing to do any Super Bowl commercials
  • PICS: Selma Blair revealed to the world that she has been diagnosed with MS
  • PICS: Martha Stewart was biked shamed???? A troll said the 77-year-old was too old to ride one!
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian says it was Kathie Lee Gifford’s idea to make “Keeping Up with The Kardashians”….so blame her!
  • PICS: Taylor Swift took a break from her Australian tour to play Scrabble with her mom

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.