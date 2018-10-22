YouTube Credit: YouTube

James Corden turns ‘Halloween’ into Hilarious Mockumentary

James Corden is officially my favorite late night host. Not only can he sing, dance, rap and ACT – he’s now a documentary filmmaker. Sorta. Enjoy! [Mashable]

James Corden took it upon himself to give Michael Myers, the famously silent killer of the Halloween movie franchise, the true crime treatment. In a sketch on The Late Late Show, Corden donned the signature Halloween mask and sat down for interrogation with a pretty thin claim to innocence. 

“I don’t know where this ‘he doesn’t talk’ thing comes from, I thought I had the right to remain silent, but whatever,” Corden says.

Cheers,

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
