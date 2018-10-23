Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/23/18)

  • Amy Schumer is PREGNANT, saying “Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way.”
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande posts sweet tribute video of Mac Miller with her Grandmother…..and it turns out that even though she was engaged, there were NO WEDDING PLANS
  • VIDEO: OMG The Weeknd barely misses being hit hard with a big piece of falling stage equipment while performing in Mexico City
  • VIDEO: Fans are convinced that Britney Spears is trolling her ex, Justin Timberlake, with this one Insta video
  • Kim Kardashian says she had to give up a lot of her INDEPENDENCE when she married Kanye West
  • PICS: Prince William gave his new daughter-in-law a gorgeous diamond tennis bracelet as a beautiful wedding bracelet
  • PICS: Vogue & Kendall Jenner are facing criticism over styling her hair into an Afro….but they swear that wasn’t the intention
  • VIDEO: Will Smith says went to originally meet Jada Pinkett on the set of the sitcom “A Different World” but ended up meeting another woman who later became his first wife…and Jada dated Alfonso Ribeiro aka Carlton first!!!!
  • VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and says that laughter got her through her breast cancer treatment
  • PICS: If you are keeping track, Justin Bieber’s torso is about 90% covered in ink
  • PICS: Amandla Stenberg is totally good with armpit hair on the red carpet

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
