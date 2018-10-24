Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/24/18)

- Halsey and G-Eazy have BROKEN UP again, 2 months after reconciling….he was ALL OVER other girls at Halloween party over the weekend
- VIDEO: John Mayer admits that he’s slept with under 500 woman & sang to women before sex during an Instagram Live video where Larry David’s daughter Cazzie is asking him questions (GO TO 18:09 FOR NSFW SEX TALK)
- Taylor Swift fanatics are certain that Taylor just told everyone the release date of her 7th album with a pic of her playing Scrabble with her mom
So there’s 5 scrabble letters showing and they’re worth this number of points:
B – 3
I – 1
O – 1
I – 1
E – 1
Which= 7 points. As in TS7. And the multiple 1’s tell us that it’ll be released on New Years Day. 1/1.
You’re welcome, Swifties. 💁🏼♀️😆 pic.twitter.com/cg6hFbdrCR
— Paige loves Taylor ✨💖 (@swiftie_paige13) October 22, 2018
- OOOOH Scooter Braun is spilling the tea on Ariana Grande’s “SH*TTY” ex boyfriend!
- Billboard magazine under fire after saying Avril Lavigne has “RESTING BITCH VOICE” ….because that doesn’t even exist
- VIDEO: Mariah Carey will be the key advisor on “The Voice” this season….will you be watching???
- “Moana” Star Auli’i Cravalho says it’s “ABSOLUTELY FINE” for anyone to dress as Moana for Halloween!
- VIDEO: Cardi B drags Nicki Minaj’s fans after her song “Money” leaked 2 days before it’s release
- LISTEN: Ben Stiller’s punk rock band from the 80’s just recorded their first new song in 36 years! (He plays drums)
- Jerry Springer will star in a NEW TV show called “Judge Jerry”