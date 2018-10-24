Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/24/18)

  • Halsey and G-Eazy have BROKEN UP again, 2 months after reconciling….he was ALL OVER other girls at  Halloween party over the weekend
  • VIDEO: John Mayer admits that he’s slept with under 500 woman & sang to women before sex during an Instagram Live video where Larry David’s daughter Cazzie is asking him questions (GO TO 18:09 FOR NSFW SEX TALK)
  • Taylor Swift fanatics are certain that Taylor just told everyone the release date of her 7th album with a pic of her playing Scrabble with her mom

  • OOOOH Scooter Braun is spilling the tea on Ariana Grande’s “SH*TTY” ex boyfriend!
  • Billboard magazine under fire after saying Avril Lavigne has “RESTING BITCH VOICE” ….because that doesn’t even exist
  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey will be the key advisor on “The Voice” this season….will you be watching???
  • “Moana” Star Auli’i Cravalho says it’s “ABSOLUTELY FINE” for anyone to dress as Moana for Halloween!
  • VIDEO: Cardi B drags Nicki Minaj’s fans after her song “Money” leaked 2 days before it’s release
  • LISTEN: Ben Stiller’s punk rock band from the 80’s just recorded their first new song in 36 years! (He plays drums)
  • Jerry Springer will star in a NEW TV show called “Judge Jerry”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
