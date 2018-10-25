Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/25/18)

  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga thanks Bradley Cooper over and over and over again the exact same way….we can’t stop laughing!!! How annoyed must Bradley Cooper be????

  • Ice-T was ARRESTED for blowing past a toll bridge without paying….and Coco was BREASTFEEDING her daughter as it all went down
  • Jennifer Garner is DATING the CEO of CaliBurger but he ISN’T DIVORCED yet!
  • Megyn Kelly is OFF HER SHOW right now & some say she won’t return after “blackface” backlash….other reports say she will LEAVE the Today Show by December
  • PICS: Fans are calling out Kim Kardashian for having her fake butt photoshopped smaller!
  • PICS: Check out Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s new $13.5 million Beverly Hills mansion!
  • VIDEO: Pink & her 7-year-old daughter Willow redid “The Greatest Showman” “A Million Dreams” and it’s soooo darling
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott took baby Stormi to her first pumpkin patch!
  • SPOILER ALERT “Modern Family” killed off one of their characters!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
