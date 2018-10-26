Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/26/18)

  • Is Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez engaged??? Look at that rock!
  • Cardi B TURNED DOWN over a million dollars for pictures of her baby!
  • Jim Parson’s TOPS HIGHEST PAID ACTOR list making $26.5 million
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, looks so much like John Legend even celebrities are shook!
  • “Clueless” is getting a REMAKE because nothing is sacred in Hollywood anymore
  • PICS: Orlando Bloom jokingly accuses Katy Perry of being “thirsty” for Justin Bieber….but remember it was only a few years ago that Orlando PUNCHED Bieber over his then-wife, Miranda Kerr
  • Here’s everything we know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s BABY
  • VIDEO: Kanye West says he has a new song with Nicki Minaj coming out that tackles the stigma of slut-shaming and plastic surgery
  • M&M’s MOST MENTIONED CANDY in music!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
