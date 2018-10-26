Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/26/18)

- The entire country has an OPINION on Justin Bieber eating his burrito from the middle! Conspiracy theories have already popped up & some people say it is NOT JUSTIN!
does….justin bieber not know how… burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe
— Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018
- Is Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez engaged??? Look at that rock!
- Cardi B TURNED DOWN over a million dollars for pictures of her baby!
- Jim Parson’s TOPS HIGHEST PAID ACTOR list making $26.5 million
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, looks so much like John Legend even celebrities are shook!
- “Clueless” is getting a REMAKE because nothing is sacred in Hollywood anymore
- PICS: Orlando Bloom jokingly accuses Katy Perry of being “thirsty” for Justin Bieber….but remember it was only a few years ago that Orlando PUNCHED Bieber over his then-wife, Miranda Kerr
- Here’s everything we know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s BABY
- VIDEO: Kanye West says he has a new song with Nicki Minaj coming out that tackles the stigma of slut-shaming and plastic surgery
- M&M’s MOST MENTIONED CANDY in music!