Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/30/18)

  • VIDEO: Kylie Jenner just surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, with a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari for her birthday…it retails for $250,000!
  • VIDEO: Michael Buble is brought to tears talking about his son’s cancer during “Carpool Karaoke”
  • PICS: Hilary Duff gives birth to her baby girl….Banks Violet Bair
  • Selena Gomez loses her title as MOST FOLLOWED INSTAGRAM star, as of last night, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo had 144,414,606, while Selena had 144,349,096
  • PICS: Cole Sprouse was a Minion with boobs for Halloween
  • Who will REPLACE Megan Kelly on “Today”? Al Roker? Jenna Bush Hager? Hoda Kotb?
  • PICS: Shaun White apologizes after he dresses as Simple Jack from “Tropic Thunder” for Halloween
  • Two episodes of “Heathers” pulled in wake of PITTSBURGH SHOOTING
  • PICS: Zoe Kravitz copies her mom, Lisa Bonet, and poses naked on the cover of “Rolling Stone”
  • Lena Dunham is 6 MONTHS SOBER 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.