Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/30/18)

- Nicki Minaj offers $100,000 for the surveillance video of the shoe fight with Cardi B because she says Cardi got “beat so bad”…..Cardi responded with an 11 VIDEO TIRADE where she says her baby daughter got DEATH THREATS because of Nicki! And then they called a TRUCE?!?!
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner just surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, with a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari for her birthday…it retails for $250,000!
- VIDEO: Michael Buble is brought to tears talking about his son’s cancer during “Carpool Karaoke”
- PICS: Hilary Duff gives birth to her baby girl….Banks Violet Bair
- Selena Gomez loses her title as MOST FOLLOWED INSTAGRAM star, as of last night, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo had 144,414,606, while Selena had 144,349,096
- PICS: Cole Sprouse was a Minion with boobs for Halloween
- Who will REPLACE Megan Kelly on “Today”? Al Roker? Jenna Bush Hager? Hoda Kotb?
- PICS: Shaun White apologizes after he dresses as Simple Jack from “Tropic Thunder” for Halloween
- Two episodes of “Heathers” pulled in wake of PITTSBURGH SHOOTING
- PICS: Zoe Kravitz copies her mom, Lisa Bonet, and poses naked on the cover of “Rolling Stone”
- Lena Dunham is 6 MONTHS SOBER