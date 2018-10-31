Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/31/18)

  • The video game had “Red Dead Redemption 2” had the biggest opening weekend in ENTERTAINMENT HISTORY bringing in $725 million!
  • Beyonce slayed as Toni Braxton for Halloween!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber shaved his head!!!!
  • VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish is planning on making a coffee table book of all the unsolicited D- pics she receives!
  • PICS: Meghan Markle wore a see-through dress to wrap up her tour & we can’t tell if she did it on purpose or mistake!
  • VIDEO: Tyler Perry talks about giving Tiffany Haddish a  TESLA and says he will never ride in it!
  • “Stranger Things” creators were planning on KILLING OFF Eleven in the first season!
  • Khloe Kardashian just flew to Cleveland to SUPPORT Tristan Thompson so it looks like they are still on
  • Now Nicki Minaj is FIGHTING with Steve Madden….the shoe guy

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
