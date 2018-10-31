Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/31/18)

- Kanye West has apparently changed his mind on that whole POLITICS THING and apparently Kim Kardashian is worried that he is becoming “UNHINGED”
My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!
— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
- The video game had “Red Dead Redemption 2” had the biggest opening weekend in ENTERTAINMENT HISTORY bringing in $725 million!
- Beyonce slayed as Toni Braxton for Halloween!
- PICS: Justin Bieber shaved his head!!!!
- VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish is planning on making a coffee table book of all the unsolicited D- pics she receives!
- PICS: Meghan Markle wore a see-through dress to wrap up her tour & we can’t tell if she did it on purpose or mistake!
- VIDEO: Tyler Perry talks about giving Tiffany Haddish a TESLA and says he will never ride in it!
- “Stranger Things” creators were planning on KILLING OFF Eleven in the first season!
- Khloe Kardashian just flew to Cleveland to SUPPORT Tristan Thompson so it looks like they are still on
- Now Nicki Minaj is FIGHTING with Steve Madden….the shoe guy