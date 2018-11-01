Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/1/18)
- PICS: Heidi Klum is known for going ALL-OUT for her Halloween costumes… and this year’s fit was no exception!
- VIDEO: Mac Miller’s tribute concert was simply beautiful. Thousands showed up to show love and support for the rapper, including SZA, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, and many more.
- PICS: All eyes were on J-Lo as she wore her most daring outfit yet… a cape with the sides COMPLETELY exposed!
- PICS: The Kardashian/Jenner sisters dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels for Halloween with lingerie and of course the iconic wings
- Chris Pine is going full frontal naked in a new upcoming Netflix movie – and he’s not happy about everyone making a big deal about it…
- VIDEO: Katie Holmes might be ENGAGED! She was spotted wearing a diamond ring on THAT FINGER!