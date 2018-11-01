Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/1/18)

  • PICS: Heidi Klum is known for going ALL-OUT for her Halloween costumes… and this year’s fit was no exception!
  • VIDEO: Mac Miller’s tribute concert was simply beautiful. Thousands showed up to show love and support for the rapper, including SZA, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, and many more.
  • PICS: All eyes were on J-Lo as she wore her most daring outfit yet… a cape with the sides COMPLETELY exposed!
  • PICS: The Kardashian/Jenner sisters dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels for Halloween with lingerie and of course the iconic wings
  • Chris Pine is going full frontal naked in a new upcoming Netflix movie – and he’s not happy about everyone making a big deal about it…
  • VIDEO: Katie Holmes might be ENGAGED! She was spotted wearing a diamond ring on THAT FINGER!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.