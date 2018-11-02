Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/2/18)
brooke & jubal brookes 60 second sleaze celebrity gossip november 2 sleaze 2018-11-02
- VIDEO: “IT’S OFFICIAL, BABY” says Will Smith as he and Martin Lawrence announce BAD BOYS 3!
- Ariana Grande threw major shade over Twitter at ex-fiance Pete Davidson over his jokes about getting into new relationships quickly… But she deleted the tweet later on
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian is under fire for calling people who didn’t recognize her costume the R-word
- PICS: Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ tied the knot at a fancy wedding! Congrats to the newlyweds!
- Channing Tatum was spotted bringing his daughter to rumored girlfriend Jessie J’s concert
- VIDEO: Cardi B explains why her husband, Offset, will never leave her
- Heather Locklear completely LOST IT and attacked an EMT, wishing death by AIDS on the EMT’s children!!!
- Barbara Streisand joins James Corden in Carpool Karaoke!