Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/2/18)

  • VIDEO: “IT’S OFFICIAL, BABY” says Will Smith as he and Martin Lawrence announce BAD BOYS 3!
  • Ariana Grande threw major shade over Twitter at ex-fiance Pete Davidson over his jokes about getting into new relationships quickly… But she deleted the tweet later on
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian is under fire for calling people who didn’t recognize her costume the R-word
  • PICS: Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ tied the knot at a fancy wedding! Congrats to the newlyweds!
  • Channing Tatum was spotted bringing his daughter to rumored girlfriend Jessie J’s concert
  • VIDEO: Cardi B explains why her husband, Offset, will never leave her
  • Heather Locklear completely LOST IT and attacked an EMT, wishing death by AIDS on the EMT’s children!!!
  • Barbara Streisand joins James Corden in Carpool Karaoke!

