Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/5/18)
- Ariana Grande says she let her exes listen to her latest song that mentions all of them, “Thank U, Next”, early!
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian wrote about how “incredibly difficult” it is to watch Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all over again with the latest KUWTK episode
- VIDEO: Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel aka Topanga is now married! Congratulations to her and husband Jensen Karp from Drop The Mic!
- PICS: Jenna Dewan was caught kissing new beau Steve Kazee in Palm Springs
- The Spice Girls have officially announced a reunion tour… but one Spice will be missing!
- VIDEO: Three months later, Demi Lovato is out of rehab and is reportedly “doing well”
- SPOILER: A major character who left The Walking Dead will be returning in THREE movies!