Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/5/18)

  • Ariana Grande says she let her exes listen to her latest song that mentions all of them, “Thank U, Next”, early!

  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian wrote about how “incredibly difficult” it is to watch Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all over again with the latest KUWTK episode
  • VIDEO: Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel aka Topanga is now married! Congratulations to her and husband Jensen Karp from Drop The Mic!
  • PICS: Jenna Dewan was caught kissing new beau Steve Kazee in Palm Springs
  • The Spice Girls have officially announced a reunion tour… but one Spice will be missing!
  • VIDEO: Three months later, Demi Lovato is out of rehab and is reportedly “doing well”
  • SPOILER: A major character who left The Walking Dead will be returning in THREE movies!
