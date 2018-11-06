Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/6/18)

  • PICS: Idris Elba is revealed as People’s Sexiest Man Alive….because DUH!

  • The Chainsmokers are making a MOVIE based on their song “Paris”
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga was an entire category on Jeopardy last night! How would you do????
  • PICS: Demi Lovato and her sober buddy seem to be very, very close
  • PICS: People are freaking out over this collage of real and fake Kim Kardashians because no one can tell who is who!
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears has a new show centered around trying to find hot male dancers
  • Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie will have their CUSTODY BATTLE go down in court over Christmas
  • PICS: The internet is freaking out that Dr. Phil was actually pretty hot in college
  • VIDEO: Amy Schumer used the video of her first ultrasound to get out the message to GO VOTE!
  • The Spice Girls are going on TOUR without Victoria Beckham
  • James Corden did a parody “Rock and Roll All Nite” because he’s too old to party all night

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
