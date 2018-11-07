Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/18)

  • PICS: Demi Lovato returns to Instagram for the first time since rehab….and she is visiting SOBER HOUSE 3 times a week & taking the process very seriously
  • OMG Travis Scott surprised Kylie Jenner by filling her entire house with red roses!

hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️

  • Ariana Grande is Billboard’s WOMAN OF THE YEAR
  • PICS: Rihanna claps back after a commenter questions her citizenship!
  • Benedict Cumberbatch had a total TANTRUM over chamomile tea
  • PICS: Russell Crowe completely transformed into Fox’s Roger Ailes for new movie & he is completely unrecognizable
  • PICS: Madonna’s daughter Lourde rocks hairy armpits and legs on the red carpet like a boss!
  • VIDEO: John Stamos almost pleasured himself to “Fuller House”
  • The way Gisele Bundchen decided to quit Victoria’s Secret is TOTALLY CRAZY 
  • VIDEO: Michael Douglas gets emotional after getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
  • Tristan Thompson REFUSED to watch the cheating scandal episode on KUWTK when Khloe asked him to!
  • Borat goes door to door for Jimmy Kimmel acting like he’s shocked that women can vote

