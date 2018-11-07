Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/18)

- PICS: Demi Lovato returns to Instagram for the first time since rehab….and she is visiting SOBER HOUSE 3 times a week & taking the process very seriously
- OMG Travis Scott surprised Kylie Jenner by filling her entire house with red roses!
- Ariana Grande is Billboard’s WOMAN OF THE YEAR
- PICS: Rihanna claps back after a commenter questions her citizenship!
- Benedict Cumberbatch had a total TANTRUM over chamomile tea
- PICS: Russell Crowe completely transformed into Fox’s Roger Ailes for new movie & he is completely unrecognizable
- PICS: Madonna’s daughter Lourde rocks hairy armpits and legs on the red carpet like a boss!
- VIDEO: John Stamos almost pleasured himself to “Fuller House”
- The way Gisele Bundchen decided to quit Victoria’s Secret is TOTALLY CRAZY
- VIDEO: Michael Douglas gets emotional after getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Tristan Thompson REFUSED to watch the cheating scandal episode on KUWTK when Khloe asked him to!
- Borat goes door to door for Jimmy Kimmel acting like he’s shocked that women can vote