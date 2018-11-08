Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/8/18)
60 Second Sleaze brooke & jubal celebrity gossip news 2018-11-08
- VIDEO: Idris Elba, 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive, has revealed his sexy music playlist and it’s perfect for setting the mood
- PICS: Kylie Jenner returned home to a beautiful HOUSE FULL of roses from Travis Scott – How romantic!
- Not all of Ariana Grande’s exes made the cut into her new song “Thank U, Next” – Nathan Sykes was left out but says he’s relieved!
- ROYALS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be splitting from Prince William and Kate Middleton after Markle gives birth in the Spring
- Oprah‘s annual gift guide and favorite products are here! Time to get shopping!
- VIDEO: Beyonce adorably gushes over daughter Blue Ivy’s natural talent – She’s been performing “since birth”