Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/8/18)

  • VIDEO: Idris Elba, 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive, has revealed his sexy music playlist and it’s perfect for setting the mood
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner returned home to a beautiful HOUSE FULL of roses from Travis Scott – How romantic!
  • Not all of Ariana Grande’s exes made the cut into her new song “Thank U, Next” – Nathan Sykes was left out but says he’s relieved!
  • ROYALS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be splitting from Prince William and Kate Middleton after Markle gives birth in the Spring
  • Oprah‘s annual gift guide and favorite products are here! Time to get shopping!
  • VIDEO: Beyonce adorably gushes over daughter Blue Ivy’s natural talent – She’s been performing “since birth”
