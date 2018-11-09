Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/9/18)
- PICS: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate!
- PICS: Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima cried on her last walk down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway
- Tia and Tamera Mowry have both spoken out, mourning the loss of their niece in the Thousand Oaks shooting
- PICS: Kim Kardashian was among the people who had to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire spreading in California
- An “Orange is the New Black” spinoff could happen!
- There were several gun shots fired at a Kanye, Nicki Minaj, and Tekashi 69 video shoot – no one was injured
- VIDEO: George Lopez charged with BATTERY after getting into a bar fight!