Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/12/18)

- Travis Scott hilariously shares that he was most scared of the placenta while in the delivery room during Stormi’s birth
- Many stars have been affected by the California wildfires and are sharing their journeys with fans
- Riverdale star Lili Reinhart addressed body shaming in her Women of the Year speech
- Victoria Beckham passed on the Spice Girls reunion tour because she has “so much going on” with her business and family
- Chip and Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper” are returning to TV!
- Jessie J went all the way to LONDON to support boyfriend Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike” opening show!
- Nicki Minaj took a shot at Michael B. Jordan during her People’s Choice Award acceptance speech, saying he would be taking her dress off at the end of the night!
- Pippa Middleton named her new baby boy after family members to honor them