Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/12/18)

  • Travis Scott hilariously shares that he was most scared of the placenta while in the delivery room during Stormi’s birth

  • Many stars have been affected by the California wildfires and are sharing their journeys with fans
  • Riverdale star Lili Reinhart addressed body shaming in her Women of the Year speech
  • Victoria Beckham passed on the Spice Girls reunion tour because she has “so much going on” with her business and family
  • Chip and Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper” are returning to TV!
  • Jessie J went all the way to LONDON to support boyfriend Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike” opening show!
  • Nicki Minaj took a shot at Michael B. Jordan during her People’s Choice Award acceptance speech, saying he would be taking her dress off at the end of the night!
  • Pippa Middleton named her new baby boy after family members to honor them

 

