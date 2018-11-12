YouTube Credit: YouTube

Toy Story 4 | Official Teaser Trailer

It’s all happening!!!!!

Well… sort of. Next summer, I guess. But at least we have something to look forward to until then! [YouTube]

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

I [clap] CAN’T [clap] WAIT!

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
