Toy Story 4 | Official Teaser Trailer

It’s all happening!!!!!

Well… sort of. Next summer, I guess. But at least we have something to look forward to until then! [YouTube]

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.