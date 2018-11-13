Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/13/18)

  • If you haven’t already heard, Stan Lee has passed away at the age of 95. Fans and friends of Stan Lee have been pouring out their love for him and his work with Marvel since the announcement. May he rest in peace.

  • Jaden Smith called Tyler the Creator his boyfriend but people can’t quite figure out if he’s serious
  • Kim Kardashian said Kanye smells “like a rich person” or “like money”… as if we all know what rich people smell like
  • Mandy Moore was gushing over her fiance and talked about her upcoming wedding
  • The Bachelorette’s Shawn Booth has broken his silence on his breakup with Kaitlyn Bristowe, calling this a “painful” time
  • Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington admits that he “wept” while reading through the finale script
  • Frankie Grande revealed that he’s in a relationship with a MARRIED couple!
