Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/14/18)
- PICS: A Bachelor baby is on the way – Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting their first child!
- Stan Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, revealed that they were working on a new superhero named “Dirt Man” and she will continue to see the project through!
- PICS: Gabrielle Union snuggles up with her newborn baby girl, saying that her baby smells like “heaven”
- PICS: The Royals just shared the most candid, and also cutest, photo of the family!
- Michelle Obama talks about rediscovering romance with Barack since leaving the White House – “It’s just the two of us”
- The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together
- Migos were on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment last night and they may or may not have done their own rendition of some Whitney Houston…