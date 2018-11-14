Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/14/18)

  • PICS: A Bachelor baby is on the way – Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting their first child!
  • Stan Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, revealed that they were working on a new superhero named “Dirt Man” and she will continue to see the project through!
  • PICS: Gabrielle Union snuggles up with her newborn baby girl, saying that her baby smells like “heaven”
  • PICS: The Royals just shared the most candid, and also cutest, photo of the family!
  • Michelle Obama talks about rediscovering romance with Barack since leaving the White House – “It’s just the two of us”
  • The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together
  • Migos were on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment last night and they may or may not have done their own rendition of some Whitney Houston…

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.