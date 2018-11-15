Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/15/18)

  • VIDEO: Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie was caught throwing a drink at Iggy Azalea during Cardi B’s Fashion Nova launch party. Bregoli even posted about it later, throwing major shade at Azalea. Iggy kept her cool though, calling Bregoli a “child”
  • Justin Bieber won’t be returning to music anytime soon: he’s taking a break to focus on self-discovery and spending time with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin
  • Carrie Underwood announced at the CMA’s that she’s expecting baby boy number 2 – “It’s a willie!”
  • PICS: Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg were caught singing a karaoke duet to “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys
  • Idris Elba’s 16 year-old daughter had exactly the reaction you’d expect from someone whose father was just named Sexiest Man Alive
  • Lauren Bushnell from “The Bachelor” is dating country singer Chris Lane
