Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/16/18)

  • Ariana Grande has ditched her signature long-haired ponytail look and has a NEW short lob – we actually LOVE it!
  • Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother to 4 children, has passed away leaving him “devastated and shocked” – the two were still friends and co-parents despite their romantic relationship not working out
  • PICS: Dwayne Wade showed off his latest tattoo of his new baby daughter’s name
  • VIDEO: There might be trouble for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship – Zayn might’ve been hinting at this in a new song with Nicki Minaj
  • PICS: Amy Schumer had to cancel a show in Texas because she was hospitalized for a pregnancy related condition called hyperemesis – don’t worry, the baby is okay!
