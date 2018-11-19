Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/19/18)

- Ed Helms, Jenna Fisher & Ellie Kemper tried to convince Steve Carell to do a REBOOT of the “The Office”….but it didn’t work
- Mandy Moore had a super private WEDDING with 12 different kinds of cake!
- Diddy breaks silence after the death of Kim Porter, the mother of his 3 children, and his post is HEARTBREAKING
- Time Magazine names Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” as the 2018 ALBUM OF THE YEAR….do you agree?
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner tries to get her baby to say “Kylie Cosmetics” but only gets “dada” instead
- PICS: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hired private firefighters to battle the Woolsey Fire that came within feet of their home
- Hailey Baldwin just made her new name, Hailey Bieber, INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL
- VIDEO: Did David Arquette almost die in a pro wrestling match??? There was a lot of very real blood
- Kanye West donated $150K to the family of Chicago security guard Jemel Roberson
- Frankie Muniz’s cat turned on a faucet & FLOODED his home
- VIDEO: “Family Guy” did a parody Jeep commercial and it’s soooo good
- In honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, here’s 6 FACTS you may not know about him