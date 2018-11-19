Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/19/18)

  • Mandy Moore had a super private WEDDING with 12 different kinds of cake!
  • Diddy breaks silence after the death of Kim Porter, the mother of his 3 children, and his post is HEARTBREAKING
  • Time Magazine names Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” as the 2018 ALBUM OF THE YEAR….do you agree?
  • VIDEO: Kylie Jenner tries to get her baby to say “Kylie Cosmetics” but only gets “dada” instead
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hired private firefighters to battle the Woolsey Fire that came within feet of their home
  • Hailey Baldwin just made her new name, Hailey Bieber, INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL
  • VIDEO: Did David Arquette almost die in a pro wrestling match??? There was a lot of very real blood
  • Kanye West donated $150K to the family of Chicago security guard Jemel Roberson
  • Frankie Muniz’s cat turned on a faucet & FLOODED his home
  • VIDEO: “Family Guy” did a parody Jeep commercial and it’s soooo good
  • In honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, here’s 6 FACTS you may not know about him

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.